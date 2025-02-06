 
Geo News

Usher speaks out on hype around his relationship with Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas

Usher and Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas dated from 2001 to 2004

By
Web Desk
|

February 06, 2025

Usher and Rozonda Chilli Thomas dated from 2001 to 2004
Usher and Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas dated from 2001 to 2004

Usher has opened up about his past relationship with TLC’s Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas.

In a clip from his upcoming Audible series The Last Showman, the rapper reflected on the media attention surrounding his relationship with Chilli, according to People Magazine.

He said, “I had my share of flings and wild experiences with women that orbited my world, but every serious relationship I'd had up until that point, I didn't know what it was like to be hounded by paparazzi whenever they left my house,” adding, “and then I met Rozonda.”

Usher recalled that when he asked Chilli to star in his videos that “sparked the flame.”

“We spent time together, got to know each other, at some point I wanted to share with the public what I had found. This new feeling, it was something I appreciated. I was very proud of us and wanted the world to see the love blossoming between us,” the rapper added.

However, Usher noted that going public with their relationship meant facing constant media speculation.

"I didn't have to endure strangers and their comments and the comments section, offering their opinions and criticisms about our relationship or my life. But I knew that would shatter," he said.

Usher added, "People had theories. Rumors were running fast and furiously."

In conclusion he stated that “everyone was in search of answers and we were right at the cusp of seeing celebrity culture shift into something more invasive, more sinister.”

Notably, Usher and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas dated from 2001 to 2004, and fans often wondered if the rapper's famous salbum Confessions was about their relationship.

"There is a great deal of truth in that album," Usher stated.

50 Cent, Irv Gotti feud explained
50 Cent, Irv Gotti feud explained
Khloe Kardashian confronts Lamar Odom over his shocking statement
Khloe Kardashian confronts Lamar Odom over his shocking statement
'Captain America 4' cuts major WWE wrestler from film
'Captain America 4' cuts major WWE wrestler from film
Brian Austin Green explains his feud with Machine Gun Kelly over Megan Fox drama
Brian Austin Green explains his feud with Machine Gun Kelly over Megan Fox drama
Rihanna 'pushing boundaries for huge business ambitions': Source
Rihanna 'pushing boundaries for huge business ambitions': Source
Beyoncé draws to country music as genre's popularity booms
Beyoncé draws to country music as genre's popularity booms
Angelina Jolie adresses her kids' complete disinterest in fame
Angelina Jolie adresses her kids' complete disinterest in fame
Did Will Smith die in a car accident?
Did Will Smith die in a car accident?