Kim Kardashian to remain tight lipped on Kanye West, Bianca Censori's new antics: Source

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are reportedly working together to curate new fashion statements

February 06, 2025

Kim Kardashian is reportedly staying quiet as Kanye West launched a new shapewear line in competition to her brand.

As fans will be aware, Kim Kardashian owns the brands SKIMS, which sells shapewear for women similar to Kanye West’s newest clothing line.

Nonetheless, Kim Kardashian has neither congratulated Kanye West for his new venture nor slammed him for copying her ideas.

Sharing the reason behind this approach, a source told In Touch, “Kim thinks Kanye wants her to say something about his post” showing off shapewear.

The source explained, “Because that’ll mean more publicity for his brand.”

“If she reacts, though, she’ll be attacked for not supporting her children’s father’s business, or they’ll say she’s afraid of some healthy competition. So, for now, Kim’s staying quiet,” they remarked.

However, in conclusion, the source pointed out that “she is worried that some customers could get confused.”

