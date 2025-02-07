Meghan Markle adds to her troubles with latest move

A royal expert claimed that Meghan Markle seems to have added to her troubles after she posted a video revealing how she reached out to Billie Eilish to help LA fire victim.

In a recent Instagram reel, the Duchess of Sussex shared how the singer sent signed items to a 15-year-old girl whose home had burned down during the devastating fires.

Meghan shared the story of meeting the girl’s mother during a visit to a community community affected by the fires.

Some fans and experts hailed the Duchess over her efforts, however, others accused her of using the tragedy for publicity.

Speaking with The Express, PR expert Renae Smith noted that although the act seemed genuine, the timing of the video could be seen as “grandstanding.”

"From a PR perspective, I’m not personally a fan of Meghan’s latest video,” she said. "While I believe her actions were genuinely kind—she’s not a monster, after all—the issue here is all about perception.”

The expert added, "She’s just come under fire (literally and figuratively) for being accused of making the LA fires about herself, and now this video, while well-intentioned, could easily be seen as grandstanding."

"I do believe Meghan was genuinely happy about receiving the delivery and gifting the Billie Eilish merch to the girl affected by the fires.

"But given her reputation and the existing narrative that she’s self-absorbed, posting a video like this only feeds into that perception.

“It’s a delicate balance: if her social media is meant to be authentic and unapologetically 'her,' then fine—it doesn’t necessarily help repair her reputation, but perhaps that’s not the goal."