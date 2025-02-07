 
Geo News

Meghan Markle adds to her troubles with latest move

Meghan Markle recently posted a video revealing how she reached out to Billie Eilish to help LA fire victim

By
Web Desk
|

February 07, 2025

Meghan Markle adds to her troubles with latest move 

A royal expert claimed that Meghan Markle seems to have added to her troubles after she posted a video revealing how she reached out to Billie Eilish to help LA fire victim.

In a recent Instagram reel, the Duchess of Sussex shared how the singer sent signed items to a 15-year-old girl whose home had burned down during the devastating fires.

Meghan shared the story of meeting the girl’s mother during a visit to a community community affected by the fires.

Some fans and experts hailed the Duchess over her efforts, however, others accused her of using the tragedy for publicity.

Speaking with The Express, PR expert Renae Smith noted that although the act seemed genuine, the timing of the video could be seen as “grandstanding.”

"From a PR perspective, I’m not personally a fan of Meghan’s latest video,” she said. "While I believe her actions were genuinely kind—she’s not a monster, after all—the issue here is all about perception.”

The expert added, "She’s just come under fire (literally and figuratively) for being accused of making the LA fires about herself, and now this video, while well-intentioned, could easily be seen as grandstanding."

"I do believe Meghan was genuinely happy about receiving the delivery and gifting the Billie Eilish merch to the girl affected by the fires.

"But given her reputation and the existing narrative that she’s self-absorbed, posting a video like this only feeds into that perception.

“It’s a delicate balance: if her social media is meant to be authentic and unapologetically 'her,' then fine—it doesn’t necessarily help repair her reputation, but perhaps that’s not the goal."

Meghan Markle finally receives support amid growing hate
Meghan Markle finally receives support amid growing hate
Kate Middleton makes big plan for George, Charlotte, Louis to keep them 'united'
Kate Middleton makes big plan for George, Charlotte, Louis to keep them 'united'
Tom Brady posts cryptic message after ex Gisele Bundchen's baby news
Tom Brady posts cryptic message after ex Gisele Bundchen's baby news
Meghan Markle was ‘hurt' by Kate Middleton rejection to her love video
Meghan Markle was ‘hurt' by Kate Middleton rejection to her love
Alan Cumming reveals one item he kept from 'Spy Kids' set
Alan Cumming reveals one item he kept from 'Spy Kids' set
Prince Harry in ‘squeaky bum time' as Trump returns to White House video
Prince Harry in ‘squeaky bum time' as Trump returns to White House
Christina Haack reacts to sister wives jokes over bond with Tarek & Heather
Christina Haack reacts to sister wives jokes over bond with Tarek & Heather
Demi Moore admits she has ‘life after divorce' with Bruce Willis video
Demi Moore admits she has ‘life after divorce' with Bruce Willis