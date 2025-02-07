 
Kanye West gets access to Diddy's Instagram account?

Diddy's thanks Kanye West from jail

February 07, 2025

Diddy has thanked Kanye West after the rapper said he is selling the Sean John collaboration that he and the jailed music mogul spoke about  before he was imprisoned.

Sean John is a privately held fashion lifestyle company created by music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The announcement came hours after Kanye West demanded authorities release Diddy and called out the artists for what he said their silence over the treatment meted out to the jailed rapper.

Diddy's followers were surprised to see a screenshot of Kanye West's post on his Instagram account.

A large number of fans were left wondering if Diddy was given access to his social media accounts in jail.

Some followers jokingly said that Kanye West might have got access to Diddy's Instagram account and it was him who shared his own post from the jailed rapper's account.


