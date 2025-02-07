Elton John shares startling confession about his own music

British singer-songwriter and pianist Elton John recently admitted he never listens to or watches his own classic songs.

The 77-year-old legendary musician with Brandi Carlile appeared on The Scott Mills Breakfast Show on Friday, February 7.

During the discussion, the Sacrifice crooner revealed, “I wouldn’t go and put my old music on. I’ve had to approve a live album that’s just coming out for Record Store Day that I did at The Rainbow in 1977 with Ray Cooper and it just astounded me how great it was.”

Elton further quipped, “It was amazing! So I had to listen to that, but actually I really enjoyed it and I was quite surprised how good it was – he said modestly, but I was!”

The Oscar-winning singer shared that he had to watch his old performances and listen to classic songs while working on the 2024 documentary Elton John: Never Too Late.

Shedding light on this, he noted, “Yeah, it just brought back so many memories for me. What I was most surprised about is that the music we made from 1970 - 1975 was so good!”

“I don't listen to my stuff but we made a lot of great records. We made 13 albums in that time plus singles, plus B sides, and we toured, and we worked and the momentum was incredible,” the Rocket Man hitmaker stated.

It is pertinent to mention that Elton and Brandi are working on the upcoming collaborative album titled Who Believes in Angels?