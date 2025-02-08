Kate Middleton ‘frustrated' as public focuses on ‘how she looks'

Kate Middleton might just be keeping her upcoming looks under wraps.

As hosts Emmy Griffiths and Andrea Caamano were joined on A Right Royal Podcast by HELLO!'s Royal Editor, Emily Nash and ITV's royal journalist, Lizzie Robinson, all four of them discussed the insights of the royal family.

When discussion of how the Princess of Wales’ style is set to be reported in the future, begun, it was revealed that the Palace would not revealing any details as to what Kate would be wearing for during her engagements.

Even though the princess has established her public presences as a fashion icon she is comparatively keener for the focus to be on her charity work.

"People have said to me for many years now that she gets frustrated by the fact that all the focus is on how she looks,” Emily explained.

She continued, "And I think as a woman in her position, she understands that there's an interest in her. But how frustrating must it be to effectively be seen as a clotheshorse?”

"It's a really difficult line to walk though, because on the one hand, you know she's a huge supporter of the fashion industry, and we all know about the 'Kate effect' and the impact that has for designers and for brands, but it's been the case now for many years that on day to day engagements, they don't brief,” the Royal Editor concluded.