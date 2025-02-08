 
Rihanna slams netzins for posting AI-generated audio of her voice

The was taken from a press conference for Rihanna's 2023 Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime show

February 08, 2025

Rihanna slammed a social media user for posting an AI-generated version of her voice

The 36-year-old makeup mogul took to her official Instagram account on February 5 and left a comment under a video with a voiceover that appeared to be her voice but was actually fake.

The clip that used Rihanna's manufactured voice was titled "Rihanna's Most Expensive Purchases" and was posted by an Instagram account under the user name @thescrolltv.

"Who tf is this talking??!" the Work singer wrote under the post which was uploaded on January 31st.

The Fenty Beauty founder's comment was also pinned by the account.

One week before Rihanna's slamming, @thescrolltv confirmed that the audio was "Ai generated" when an instagram user asked.

In the video which was taken from a press conference for Rihanna's 2023 Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime show, she was shown as if she is listing her extravagant purchases.

"From a $13.8 million Beverly Hills mansion with a spa and breathtaking views to a $1 million crystal-embellished piano by Bösendorfer, Rihanna knows how to live it up in style. Her lifestyle reflects her hard work, talent, and unapologetic embrace of the finer things in life," the caption of the post read.

