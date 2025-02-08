 
Geo News

Kathryn Hahn and David Harbour gives a Gen Z approved speech

Kathryn Hahn and David Harbour showed off their knowledge of Gen Z terminology at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards

By
Web Desk
|

February 08, 2025

Kathryn Hahn and David Harbour gives a Gen Z approved speech
Kathryn Hahn and David Harbour gives a Gen Z approved speech 

Kathryn Hahn and David Harbour jokingly incorporated Gen Z language at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards while presenting the award for best actress in a limited series or a movie made for TV.

The Stranger Things actor, 49, began their speech by congratulating the award show for its 30th anniversary jokingly adding, "But don't worry, just because the show's 30, it doesn't make it a boomer."

The duo then went on to incorporate Gen Z slang to their speech using terms like “sigma energy” and “girly pop".

"My Gen Zs know that these awards can still serve up that pure sigma energy that makes you go yeet," said Hahn.

Harbour continued, "They brought that big rizz and then they were like, 'Bye!', after eight episodes and one movie. And that's quite literally skibidi toilet Ohio of them. It's so sus. Am I right, girly pop?"

The Agatha All Along actress concluded by hoping the presentation wasn’t “cringe”.

For those unversed, this was Harbours first public appearance since news of his split from wife, Lily Allen was reported by People Magazine on February 3.

Craig Conover breaks silence on Paige DeSorbo cheating rumors
Craig Conover breaks silence on Paige DeSorbo cheating rumors
Meghan Markle finally joins Prince Harry on Canada trip: 'No separation'
Meghan Markle finally joins Prince Harry on Canada trip: 'No separation'
David Lynch cause of demise comes to light
David Lynch cause of demise comes to light
Kate Middleton gives Prince Harry 'renewed hope' as she reaches out to duke
Kate Middleton gives Prince Harry 'renewed hope' as she reaches out to duke
Travis Kelce promises Donna Kelce new family addition soon: Source
Travis Kelce promises Donna Kelce new family addition soon: Source
Hailey Bieber's mood leave fans concerned amid ongoing marriage rumors
Hailey Bieber's mood leave fans concerned amid ongoing marriage rumors
Angelina Jolie makes shocking revelation about her ex husband
Angelina Jolie makes shocking revelation about her ex husband
Noah Cyrus speaks out in support of dad Billy Ray amid family drama
Noah Cyrus speaks out in support of dad Billy Ray amid family drama