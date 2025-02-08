Kathryn Hahn and David Harbour gives a Gen Z approved speech

Kathryn Hahn and David Harbour jokingly incorporated Gen Z language at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards while presenting the award for best actress in a limited series or a movie made for TV.

The Stranger Things actor, 49, began their speech by congratulating the award show for its 30th anniversary jokingly adding, "But don't worry, just because the show's 30, it doesn't make it a boomer."

The duo then went on to incorporate Gen Z slang to their speech using terms like “sigma energy” and “girly pop".

"My Gen Zs know that these awards can still serve up that pure sigma energy that makes you go yeet," said Hahn.

Harbour continued, "They brought that big rizz and then they were like, 'Bye!', after eight episodes and one movie. And that's quite literally skibidi toilet Ohio of them. It's so sus. Am I right, girly pop?"

The Agatha All Along actress concluded by hoping the presentation wasn’t “cringe”.

For those unversed, this was Harbours first public appearance since news of his split from wife, Lily Allen was reported by People Magazine on February 3.