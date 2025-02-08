Prince Harry, Meghan Markle shut down split rumours with passionate moment

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have set the record straight on their split rumours.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a joint appearance at the 2025 Invictus Games, where they shared a passionate kiss, putting a rest to breakup speculations.

At the friends and family dinner before the competition, Meghan took the stage for a heartfelt speech.

During her speech, Meghan took a moment to praise her husband, Harry, saying, “We are just thrilled to be here, and I would be remiss if I didn't take the opportunity to introduce someone who means a lot to me. And I know he means quite a lot to all of you. You will see him throughout this week.”

“You will see him at the Games. You will see him probably curling with you, cheering you on. He's in it with you, and you'll see him through all of those moments. He'll be there with you,” she added further.

Following Meghan’s speech, the youngest son of King Charles walked towards his wife, who gave him a passionate kiss.

Prince Harry looked smart in black trousers with crisp white shirt and a matching jacket over it. Meanwhile, Meghan Markle donned a sleeveless chocolate brown colour dress.