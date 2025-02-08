 
Geo News

Victoria, David Beckham meet King Charles amid feud with Sussexes

King Charles and Queen Camilla joined by David and Victoria Beckham to celebrate Anglo-Italian relations

By
Web Desk
|

February 08, 2025

Victoria, David Beckham meet King Charles amid feud with Sussexes
Victoria, David Beckham meet King Charles amid feud with Sussexes

King Charles was recently joined by David and Victoria Beckham amid their reported feud with the Sussexes.

According to reports the beloved Hollywood couple joined Charles, who is on his Italian tour with Queen Camilla, at his black tie dinner to celebrate Anglo-Italian relations.

While the reason for the meeting remains unclear, David and Victoria, alongside Donatella Versace, the Italian fashion designer, and Helena Mirrenon, the Oscar-winner were spotted chatting with Charles and Camilla, during their dinner at Highgrove, King and Queen’s private residence, as per The Telegraph.

It is worth mentioning that this meeting with King Charles and Queen Camilla comes amid reports suggesting tension within the Beckhams regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In Touch reported recently that while Victoria Beckham is ready to reconcile with Meghan, her husband David Beckham and their kids “are holding a major grudge.”

“David and the boys are still holding a major grudge. They’re super protective of Victoria and don’t believe the Sussexes deserve another chance,” an inside source told the outlet.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle talk about 'healing spaces' in times of crisis
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle talk about 'healing spaces' in times of crisis
Kathy Bates shocks Critics Choice audience with unbelievable move
Kathy Bates shocks Critics Choice audience with unbelievable move
'Bridget Jones' star Leo Woodall talks age gap relationships' depiction in films
'Bridget Jones' star Leo Woodall talks age gap relationships' depiction in films
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle shut down split rumours with passionate moment video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle shut down split rumours with passionate moment
Kate Middleton reacts as Buckingham Palace shares details of Prince William 'special reception' video
Kate Middleton reacts as Buckingham Palace shares details of Prince William 'special reception'
Dolly Parton falls off the wagon in order to battle hidden blues: Report
Dolly Parton falls off the wagon in order to battle hidden blues: Report
Adam Brody honours wife Leighton Meester with emotional tribute
Adam Brody honours wife Leighton Meester with emotional tribute
Jeff Daniels recalls regret over filming 'Dumb and Dumber'
Jeff Daniels recalls regret over filming 'Dumb and Dumber'