 
Geo News

Paris Jackson's pals concerned singer is risking her fortune with new plan

Paris Jackson has left her friends concerned about her fortune and wellbeing

By
Web Desk
|

February 08, 2025

Paris Jackson has left her friends concerned about her fortune and wellbeing
Paris Jackson has left her friends concerned about her fortune and wellbeing

Paris Jackson is so in love with her fiancé Justin Long that she’s ready to tie the knot without signing a prenup.

"Justin's a decent guy who's a steadily working musician, producer and songwriter," an insider said, per Radar Online.

They added: "But he makes less than $100,000 a year. If things go south after he and Paris marry, she could be facing an ugly court battle and a world of hurt."

This concern stems from the fact that Paris has a fortune of $150 million, mostly inherited from her father Michael Jackson.

Paris recently celebrated five years of sobriety and her friends’ concerns are that she may have a hard time if the marriage collapses.

"Paris has battled substance abuse, depression and suicidal thoughts, but she has made great strides in her life," the insider noted.

"But if this marriage doesn't work out, it's feared it will push her over the edge. At least having a prenuptial agreement in place could prevent a lot of future turmoil and give those who love her some peace of mind," explained the mole.

It is also said that Paris Jackson is planning to launch a music career with the help of Justin, 39. 

Victoria, David Beckham meet King Charles amid feud with Sussexes
Victoria, David Beckham meet King Charles amid feud with Sussexes
Kathy Bates shocks Critics Choice audience with unbelievable move
Kathy Bates shocks Critics Choice audience with unbelievable move
'Bridget Jones' star Leo Woodall talks age gap relationships' depiction in films
'Bridget Jones' star Leo Woodall talks age gap relationships' depiction in films
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle shut down split rumours with passionate moment video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle shut down split rumours with passionate moment
Kate Middleton reacts as Buckingham Palace shares details of Prince William 'special reception' video
Kate Middleton reacts as Buckingham Palace shares details of Prince William 'special reception'
Dolly Parton falls off the wagon in order to battle hidden blues: Report
Dolly Parton falls off the wagon in order to battle hidden blues: Report
Adam Brody honours wife Leighton Meester with emotional tribute
Adam Brody honours wife Leighton Meester with emotional tribute
Jeff Daniels recalls regret over filming 'Dumb and Dumber'
Jeff Daniels recalls regret over filming 'Dumb and Dumber'