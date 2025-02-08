Paris Jackson's pals concerned singer is risking her fortune with new plan

Paris Jackson has left her friends concerned about her fortune and wellbeing

Paris Jackson is so in love with her fiancé Justin Long that she’s ready to tie the knot without signing a prenup.

"Justin's a decent guy who's a steadily working musician, producer and songwriter," an insider said, per Radar Online.

They added: "But he makes less than $100,000 a year. If things go south after he and Paris marry, she could be facing an ugly court battle and a world of hurt."

This concern stems from the fact that Paris has a fortune of $150 million, mostly inherited from her father Michael Jackson.

Paris recently celebrated five years of sobriety and her friends’ concerns are that she may have a hard time if the marriage collapses.

"Paris has battled substance abuse, depression and suicidal thoughts, but she has made great strides in her life," the insider noted.

"But if this marriage doesn't work out, it's feared it will push her over the edge. At least having a prenuptial agreement in place could prevent a lot of future turmoil and give those who love her some peace of mind," explained the mole.

It is also said that Paris Jackson is planning to launch a music career with the help of Justin, 39.