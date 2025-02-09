 
Geo News

Prince Harry, Meghan clap back at haters with ‘show of strength'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ready to showcase their unity, says expert

By
Web Desk
|

February 09, 2025

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all set to show their unity during Invictus Games.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have touched down in Vancouver, Canada, this week, are rubbishing their split rumours.

Senior reporter Patrick Hill writes for Mirror: “Prince Harry and Meghan are set to give a public show of strength at the Invictus Games - in what will be their first public outing together since the publication of a distressing Vanity Fair cover.

He added: “Harry and Meghan were seen arriving in Vancouver on Friday evening after landing in the city on a private jet that had set off from Santa Barbara, close to their Montecito mansion. Organisers say this year's event, which comes after previous Games' were held in London, Orlando, Toronto, Sydney, The Hague and Dusseldorf, will be the biggest ever.”

This comes at both Meghan and Harry are upset over a recent Vanity Fair article which labelled them ‘local villains of Montecito.’

Tue expert continued: “Meghan and Harry were reportedly left upset by last month's report in Vanity Fair, which included speculation, which has been strongly denied, about the state of the couple's marriage. It also included anonymous allegations about Meghan's alleged management style towards staff.”

