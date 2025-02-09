 
Geo News

Kanye West faces big blow to shocking rants on X?

Kanye West's longtime collaborator seemingly unfollowed him amid rants on X

By
Web Desk
|

February 09, 2025

Kanye West faces big blow to shocking rants on X?
Kanye West faces big blow to shocking rants on X?

Kanye West sounded off on the X as he fired multiple shocking tweets. These posts sparked strong reactions, and one of them is apparently from Travis Scott.

According to HipHopDx, a FE!N rap star's fan page noticed that he is no longer following the Chicago rapper on Instagram and X.

It seemingly comes on the heels of the Grammy winner's disturbing tweets, including calling for the release of Diddy and hateful remarks against the Jewish community.

Given the longstanding relationship between the pair, Kanye reshared the post, writing, "I LOVE TRAV VIRGIL AND DRAKE DRAKE THE REALEST ONE OF THOSE THREE THOUGH HE NOT FAKE COOL HE'S JUST TALENTED AF AND YES ITS **** VIRGIL AND ANY OF THESE OTHER NIGGAS THAT WORKED FOR ME THAN USED ME THEN WENT AGAINST ME I LOVE VIRGIL AND HE USED THAT VERY LOVE TO BEAT NIGERIANS ARE SUPER SMART."

Kanye West faces big blow to shocking rants on X?

"I WAS TRYING TO THINK OF A TRAVIS TWEET BUT THEN I JUST DIDNT CARE NOW BACK TO THESE WOKE FAT ******* PLASTIC SURGERY GIVES PEOPLE A SECOND CHANCE AT LIFE," he concluded.

Prince Andrew's aides over looked Chinese spy suspicion video
Prince Andrew's aides over looked Chinese spy suspicion
Tom Cruise explains why he would pass out while filming 'Mission: Impossible'
Tom Cruise explains why he would pass out while filming 'Mission: Impossible'
Angelina Jolie's dreams crushed as Brad Pitt kids start to disobey: Report
Angelina Jolie's dreams crushed as Brad Pitt kids start to disobey: Report
Meghan Markle given once-in-a-lifetime chance to overshadow royals
Meghan Markle given once-in-a-lifetime chance to overshadow royals
'Twilight' star Peter Facinelli reveals secret behind THIS Robert Pattinson scene
'Twilight' star Peter Facinelli reveals secret behind THIS Robert Pattinson scene
Lucas Grabeel reveals Ashley Tisdale's impact on 'High School Musical'
Lucas Grabeel reveals Ashley Tisdale's impact on 'High School Musical'
'The Substance' star Demi Moore earns praise from her former co-star Rob Lowe
'The Substance' star Demi Moore earns praise from her former co-star Rob Lowe
Meghan Markle insulted by world's most powerful man
Meghan Markle insulted by world's most powerful man