Kanye West faces big blow to shocking rants on X?

Kanye West sounded off on the X as he fired multiple shocking tweets. These posts sparked strong reactions, and one of them is apparently from Travis Scott.

According to HipHopDx, a FE!N rap star's fan page noticed that he is no longer following the Chicago rapper on Instagram and X.

It seemingly comes on the heels of the Grammy winner's disturbing tweets, including calling for the release of Diddy and hateful remarks against the Jewish community.

Given the longstanding relationship between the pair, Kanye reshared the post, writing, "I LOVE TRAV VIRGIL AND DRAKE DRAKE THE REALEST ONE OF THOSE THREE THOUGH HE NOT FAKE COOL HE'S JUST TALENTED AF AND YES ITS **** VIRGIL AND ANY OF THESE OTHER NIGGAS THAT WORKED FOR ME THAN USED ME THEN WENT AGAINST ME I LOVE VIRGIL AND HE USED THAT VERY LOVE TO BEAT NIGERIANS ARE SUPER SMART."

"I WAS TRYING TO THINK OF A TRAVIS TWEET BUT THEN I JUST DIDNT CARE NOW BACK TO THESE WOKE FAT ******* PLASTIC SURGERY GIVES PEOPLE A SECOND CHANCE AT LIFE," he concluded.