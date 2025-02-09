Kanye West makes cruel dig at Sean ‘Diddy' Combs, Cassie Ventura case

Kanye West just added further to his thoughts on Sean “Diddy” Combs.

In another one of his problematic uploads on X, formerly Twitter, the CARNIVAL rapper further voiced his support for the disgraced music mogul, taking an initiative on his Yeezy website, to sell hoodies identical to the ones Cassie Ventura, Diddy’s former partner who he violently assaulted.

Mocking the abuse which was caught on footage obtained by CNN of the incident that dated back to 2016, West uploaded the image from right before the producer, who is currently in jail, punched and kicked his then-girlfriend.

“When I [sic] man truly loves a woman he may express it in rage I empathize with both sides,” the Runaway hitmaker captioned the picture.

He further wrote, “You have to truly be in love to get to the point of risking everything.”

West, who know officially goes by the name Ye, also tried making a joke out of domestic violence, tweeting, “Hey question if someone were to beat up their girlfriend in public, would that be considered domestic violence, or is that outdoor violence, or is it just public indecency?”

“....Im just asking for a friend,” he added.

The rapper’s unhinged rants have sparked a frenzy amongst fans and social media users, with one writing, “Kanye remaking the hoodie cassie was beat in and selling it is actually evil as f**k.”

Another proceeded to highlight how Kanye West himself shares two daughters with ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, namely North and Chicago. “You have a daughter talking like this... embarrassing,” they wrote.

This comes a day after the artist urged president Donald Trump to let go of Sean “Diddy” Combs, writing, “PLEASE FREE MY BROTHER PUFF.”

It is pertinent to mention that currently, Diddy is imprisoned over multiple alleged charges of s** trafficking, transportation for prostitution, racketeering as well as physical abuse and r*** of multiple women.