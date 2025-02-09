Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's major critic reacts to Donald Trump's decision about duke

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has reacted to the Donald Trump’s decision about deportation of the duke from US.

The New York Post quoted Trump as saying about Harry’s deportation “I don’t want to do that.

“I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.”

About Meghan and Harry’s relationship, the US President commented, “I think poor Harry is being led around by the nose.”

Commenting on the US President’s remarks, the royal expert tweeted “Well done President Trump. He's sorted out Harry's in or out of US situation with one sentence - '(Harry's) got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible'”.

She continued, “Harry's degraded and Meghan's disgraced. He respects King Charles and doesn't want to trouble him during his fight against Cancer. He also admires Prince William who he knows wants nothing to do with his brother. Or Meghan. BULLSEYE.”

About Harry’s estranged brother the Prince of Wales, Donald Trump said “I think William is a great young man.”



