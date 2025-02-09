 
Henry Cavill makes surprising arrival with fiancée Natalie in Sydney

Henry Cavill makes a surprising and stylish arrival in Sydney with his fiancée Natalie Viscuso and their baby

February 09, 2025

Henry Cavill made a stylish arrival in Sydney on Sunday, stepping off a private jet alongside his fiancée, Natalie Viscuso, and their rarely-seen baby.

The Man of Steel star donned an all-black ensemble, pairing a fitted button-up shirt with relaxed trousers.

According to Daily Mail, he completed his look with a $275 Camilo Classic Panama hat, aviator sunglasses, and a burnt-orange Mark & Graham leather tote bag, adding to his jet-setter aesthetic.

Moreover, Viscuso, balancing motherhood and elegance, wore a flowing black maxi dress with a camel-toned coat draped over her shoulders.

Meanwhile, her signature blonde waves and oversized sunglasses completed her look as she carefully stepped onto the tarmac.

As per the publication, this rare family sighting has fueled speculation about the couple’s personal life.

While Cavill and Viscuso have remained private about their relationship since going public in 2021, they announced their pregnancy last April.

However, they have yet to officially announce their rumored engagement.

Furthermore, currently in Australia for the filming of Voltron, Cavill previously shared his excitement about fatherhood at The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare premiere in April.

In regards to this, he said, “Natalie and I are both very excited,” as per the outlet. 

