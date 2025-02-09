Staffer exposes Meghan Markle's fate in the Firm had she married Prince William

Meghan Markle’s potential fate in the Palace has just come to light, had she chosen Prince William and not Prince Harry.

A hypothetical about this was share by one of Meghan’s former staff members, in their chat with Tom Quinn, for his piece for The Times.

In this piece the ex-staffer began by saying, “I can tell you that if William had wanted to marry Meghan Markle, it would’ve been a step too far…”

[But] Harry was never going to be king,” so “the courtiers and ladies-in-waiting and communications teams thought Meghan would keep Harry out of trouble; give him something to focus on.”

They also added that the whole courting was also “extraordinary because she was so confident that you could see she wanted to run the meeting rather than learn about the royal family through the meeting.”

“I think this was typical of what happened throughout her time at Kensington Palace and then Windsor.”

“She was a great believer in grabbing the bull by the horns — except the royal family is not really a bull,” they also noted before signing off.