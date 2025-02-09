 
Geo News

Staffer exposes Meghan Markle's fate in the Firm had she married Prince William

Meghan Markle fate has come to light should she have bagged Prince William instead of Prince Harry

By
Web Desk
|

February 09, 2025

Staffer exposes Meghan Markles fate in the Firm had she married Prince William
Staffer exposes Meghan Markle's fate in the Firm had she married Prince William

Meghan Markle’s potential fate in the Palace has just come to light, had she chosen Prince William and not Prince Harry.

A hypothetical about this was share by one of Meghan’s former staff members, in their chat with Tom Quinn, for his piece for The Times.

In this piece the ex-staffer began by saying, “I can tell you that if William had wanted to marry Meghan Markle, it would’ve been a step too far…”

[But] Harry was never going to be king,” so “the courtiers and ladies-in-waiting and communications teams thought Meghan would keep Harry out of trouble; give him something to focus on.”

They also added that the whole courting was also “extraordinary because she was so confident that you could see she wanted to run the meeting rather than learn about the royal family through the meeting.”

“I think this was typical of what happened throughout her time at Kensington Palace and then Windsor.”

“She was a great believer in grabbing the bull by the horns — except the royal family is not really a bull,” they also noted before signing off. 

Prince Harry won't move back to Britain without Meghan Markle: 'Not even for a few months'
Prince Harry won't move back to Britain without Meghan Markle: 'Not even for a few months'
Taylor Swift steps out for girls night with Kylie Kelce before Super Bowl
Taylor Swift steps out for girls night with Kylie Kelce before Super Bowl
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward reveal a big secret
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward reveal a big secret
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's major critic reacts to Donald Trump's decision about duke
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's major critic reacts to Donald Trump's decision about duke
Kylie Jenner showcases her brown pup in casual look
Kylie Jenner showcases her brown pup in casual look
Kanye West makes cruel dig at Sean ‘Diddy' Combs, Cassie Ventura case
Kanye West makes cruel dig at Sean ‘Diddy' Combs, Cassie Ventura case
Karla Sofia Gascon vows ‘silence' amid award season
Karla Sofia Gascon vows ‘silence' amid award season
Rita Ora suffers loss of ‘family member'
Rita Ora suffers loss of ‘family member'