 
Geo News

Taika Waititi drops truth bomb about Indigenous stories

'Thor: Ragnarok' director Taika Waititi commented on Indigenous stories often portrayed in Hollywood

By
Web Desk
|

February 09, 2025

Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi commented on Indigenous stories often portrayed in Hollywood
'Thor: Ragnarok' director Taika Waititi commented on Indigenous stories often portrayed in Hollywood

Taika Waititi stayed true to his style and mixed some humor with meaningful statements in his acceptance speech for the Norman Lear Achievement Award on Saturday at the Producers Guild Awards for his work in television.

The Thor filmmaker thanked his partners at Reservation Dogs and What We Do in the Shadows.

“Thank you so much for believing in Indigenous stories and believing they could be more than just brown people standing on a mountain playing a flute and talking to ancestors,” he said.

The filmmaker then jokingly confessed to not knowing what he’s doing as a filmmaker.

“None of us do,” Waititi remarked. “You don’t. I’ve seen all your stuff. You don’t know what you’re doing. None of us do and that’s what makes it fun.”

“So continue to have fun because this isn’t really a real job. One day they will find out and they’ll come for us,” he added.

Taika Waititi then shared that his mom exposed him to television at a young age.

“My original babysitter. Probably my real mum. Think about it, the ‘80s, television raised me and it fed me on CHiPs and Benson and MASH. And now I get to create stories that do the same thing for a whole new generation of kids being ignored by their parents.”

Meghan Markle's sick and tired of Buckingham Palace's unwelcoming nature
Meghan Markle's sick and tired of Buckingham Palace's unwelcoming nature
Isla Fisher opens up about her divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen
Isla Fisher opens up about her divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce engagement 'is coming'
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce engagement 'is coming'
'Mission: Impossible' director praises Tom Cruise for his unimaginable stunts
'Mission: Impossible' director praises Tom Cruise for his unimaginable stunts
Pete Davidson marks major milestone in years-long tattoo removal journey
Pete Davidson marks major milestone in years-long tattoo removal journey
David Beckham breaks silence after receiving major honor from King Charles video
David Beckham breaks silence after receiving major honor from King Charles
Denzel Washington breaks long silence on 2025 Oscar snub
Denzel Washington breaks long silence on 2025 Oscar snub
Buckingham Palace urged to put things aside for Prince Harry
Buckingham Palace urged to put things aside for Prince Harry