Meghan Markle harnesses ‘maternal-looking pride' for Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is appreciated for showing fan-like love towards Prince Harry.



The Duchess of Sussex, who attended the Invictus Games opening ceremony in Vancouver with Prince Harry, showcased special signals of affection towards the Duke of Sussex.

Speaking about their opening ceremony romance, expert Judi James tells Mirror: “Meghan is creating some industrial-strength attachment signals to her husband here.”

“Clutching his arm and leaning here head against his shoulder in a romantic, date-night pose or reaching her hand out to caress his neck in a gesture of more maternal-looking pride as he is mentioned from the stage.” And she continued: “She's directing attention onto Harry and showing support and an almost fan-like sense of appreciation."

Speaking about the couple, Judi added: “When the couple turn up at the basketball they seem to be in a more functional mode,” she said. “After taking their seats Meghan sits watching the game while Harry looks distracted, either chatting to other people or looking down. Meghan seems to attract his attention and the couple exchange a glance before settling in to watch the action.”