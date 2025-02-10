Prince Harry, Meghan's desperation to save face exposes more than bargained for

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to come as a couple for the Invictus Games has just led many to wonder whether this ‘win’ will land them more Hollywood grace.

The entire conversation happened in Ms Daniela Elser’s piece for News.com.au.

In it, the commentator noted this ‘face-saving’ effort and admitted that “The Games, for Harry and Meghan, represent safe, dry ground and a chance to refocus attention on their philanthropic bonafides, coming at a handy juncture for the couple given their royal lustre has dimmed as their Hollywood woes have piled up.”

For those unversed, this refers to the tough January the couple endured after their relief efforts during the California wildfires started getting bashed for being ‘photo-ops’ instead of genuine attempts at helping the displaced.

But with the Invictus Games, what the world saw were “Some good old-fashioned palace-style speeches and getting to pose for photos surrounded by beaming supporters”, to which Ms Elser exclaimed “Yes and please.”

She didn’t end her thoughts there, but also slipped in a jibe because “The Duke of Sussex might see his life as ‘charity — always has been, always will be’, but that’s a view that puts him in the minority.

This is because a recent YouGov poll claims many Brits no longer see Prince Harry as a royal at all, and more as a celebrity.

Before signing off the expert also showcased her agreement with this narrative and described them as “’Celebrities’, that is, whose TV-making futures are reportedly in doubt; ‘celebrities’ who have struggled to establish themselves as much beyond titled curiosities that the entertainment world doesn’t quite know what to do with.”