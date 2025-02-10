Khloe Kardashian freaks out about daughter True's dating future

Khloe Kardashian freaks out about when True's dating future

Khloé Kardashian has opened about her fears related to when her daughter, True, will join the dating pool.

In a recent episode of Khloe in Wonder Land, the media personality candidly discussed her plans for her children with her family law attorney, Laura Wasser.

"My parents are the same way,” 40-year-old Kardashian began by saying. “They were super chill.”

However, she doubted her parenting skill, and continued, “I don’t think I’m going to be like that and I want to be. I’m always like, ‘What would Kris Jenner do?"

“You’re gonna be like your mom,” Wasser chipped in. “She hasn’t totally let go, You and I and she have had some conversations in the last couple years in the morning.”

While hoping for good, the mother-of-two said, “I pray so, I hope so. Because I’m always like, ‘How did she let go?’"

Referring to her eldest daughter, she said, “I know True’s 6½...But I love those types of holding on, But when you’re 15 and dating someone, you see the car crash about to happen."

Before concluding, Kardashian shared, “I would be like, ‘Get the f*** away from this d*****.’ Where my mom was like, ‘It’s okay.’ I don’t know what…the tequila, the vodka."

For those unversed, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson dated from 2016 to 2022. The ex share a daughter, True, 6, and a son, Tatum, 2.