Beyonce excites fans with ‘Cowboy Carter’ surprise

Beyonce just announced new dates for her Cowboy Carter Tour.

Exciting her fan base, the award-winning singer added five more dates to her tour, which she unveiled in support of her country-music themed album of the same name.

Due to increase demand, the Single Ladies hitmaker has now announced her fifth and sixth show at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 14 and 16.

Additionally, she has also added a third show at Chicago's Soldier Field, Paris' Stade de France, and Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium, on May 18, June 22 and July 13, respectively.

Cowboy Carter Tour will officially begin with four concerts at the iconic Los Angeles venue, So-Fi Stadium between April 28 and May 7.

She will then head towards East Rutherford's MetLife Stadium between May 22 and 28, Houston's NRG Stadium on June 28 and 29, and Washington D.C.'s Northwest Stadium on July 4 and 7.

For the unversed, the tour is set to celebrate Beyonce’s Grammy-winning album, Cowboy Carter, a project that earned the singer Album of the Year at the 2025 award ceremony.

She was nominated for a total of 11 Grammys this year, making her the most nominated in the award’s history with a total of 99 nods and 35 wins.