February 10, 2025

Dua Lipa attended Super Bowl 2025?

The Super Bowl 2025 halftime show was headlined by Kendrick Lamar, with SZA as a special guest on Sunday.

Taylor Swift and several other celebrities were also at the game that was won by  Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Swift was booed by Eagles fans because she was supporting  Kansas City Chiefs, the team her boyfriend Travis Kelce represents as tight end.

Taylor Swift with her boyfriend Travis Kelce who plays for Kansas City Chiefs
After witnessing  Swift and other celebrities at the game, British singer Dua Lipa fans started wondering whether she was also present and somehow her presence got overlooked by the cameras.

Most of them asked if she ever performed at the Super Bowl halftime show.

The answer is in negative as neither was she at the game on Sunday nor did Dua Lipa ever perform at the Super Bowl halftime show.

The levitating singer is currently dating British actor Callum Turner and continues to focus on her music.   

