 
Geo News

Prince Harry looks happy in 'last' Buckingham Palace video

The last video Prince Harry shared from Buckingham Palace is found

By
Web Desk
|

February 10, 2025

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the UK after stepping down from their royal duties in 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to California and said they wanted space to raise their son, Archie.

The royal couple welcomed their second child, daughter Lilibet, in the US in 2021.

Harry has visited the UK multiple times since his departure from the country.

The youngest son of King Charles returned to attend funeral prayers of his grandparents, Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth.

Harry recently visited the UK last year when he briefly met his father after the king was diagnosed with cancer.

The Duke of Sussex might have left the UK, but Harry is rarely out of the spotlight, with his Netflix documentaries, his charity work, his legal battles with the British tabloid press and his rift with the rest of the royals especially Prince William.

Harry has not been photographed  inside the the Buckingham Palace since he left the UK in 2020.

In what appears to be his last video shot at the Buckingham Palace, the youngest son of King Charles looks happy as he hosts  the men’s, women’s and wheelchair tournaments in January.

The video is still available on the Instagram account of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which they stopped using later in 2020. 


Nicola Coughlan breaks silence on upcoming ‘Bridgerton' return
Nicola Coughlan breaks silence on upcoming ‘Bridgerton' return
Marvel puts 'Thunderbolts*' trailer on Super Bowl spot video
Marvel puts 'Thunderbolts*' trailer on Super Bowl spot
Sharon Osbourne unveils inspiration behind Black Sabbath reunion
Sharon Osbourne unveils inspiration behind Black Sabbath reunion
Robert Irwin reveals big career achievement
Robert Irwin reveals big career achievement
Meghan Markle left 'fuming' as Kate Middleton's receives latest honor
Meghan Markle left 'fuming' as Kate Middleton's receives latest honor
Michael Jackson's accuser's claims dubbed 'scurrilous and frivolous'
Michael Jackson's accuser's claims dubbed 'scurrilous and frivolous'
Robbie Williams' secret struggle with his smile exposed
Robbie Williams' secret struggle with his smile exposed
Dua Lipa attended Super Bowl 2025?
Dua Lipa attended Super Bowl 2025?