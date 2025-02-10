Prince Harry looks happy in 'last' Buckingham Palace video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the UK after stepping down from their royal duties in 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to California and said they wanted space to raise their son, Archie.

The royal couple welcomed their second child, daughter Lilibet, in the US in 2021.

Harry has visited the UK multiple times since his departure from the country.

The youngest son of King Charles returned to attend funeral prayers of his grandparents, Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth.

Harry recently visited the UK last year when he briefly met his father after the king was diagnosed with cancer.

The Duke of Sussex might have left the UK, but Harry is rarely out of the spotlight, with his Netflix documentaries, his charity work, his legal battles with the British tabloid press and his rift with the rest of the royals especially Prince William.

Harry has not been photographed inside the the Buckingham Palace since he left the UK in 2020.

In what appears to be his last video shot at the Buckingham Palace, the youngest son of King Charles looks happy as he hosts the men’s, women’s and wheelchair tournaments in January.

The video is still available on the Instagram account of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which they stopped using later in 2020.



