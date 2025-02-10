Sharon Osbourne unveils inspiration behind Black Sabbath reunion

Ozzy Osbourne’s wife, Sharon Osbourne just revealed what brought all the original members of Black Sabbath on one page.

As the iconic rock band are set to reunite for their upcoming and farewell gig, the wife and manager of Ozzy, talked to Birmingham Live, that it was in fact her husband who put in the effort to bring himself, bassist Geezer Butler, guitarist Tony Iommi and drummer Bill Ward together onstage for one last show.

“I left that to Ozzy,” she revealed of Ozzy getting the band together, adding, “He’s in constant contact with Tony and Geezer. And Bill, too. They talk all the time.”

Black Sabbath are set to take the stage at Birmingham’s Villa Park on July 5, which will mark the band’s as well as Ozzy’s last-ever concert.

However, all the proceeds of the event will be given to Birmingham’s Children’s Hospital, Acorn Children’s Hospice and Cure Parkinson’s, with the last disease being something Ozzy himself struggles with.

“Ozzy said, ‘I’m going to do my goodnight gig, my farewell, and would you come up and do Sabbath with me?’ He couldn’t do it on his own. And they all said yes. When they heard it was for charity, it was easy,” she further told the outlet.

Black Sabbath are also set to be supported by an array of iconic rock and metal bands at the concert including, the legendary Anthrax, Slayer and Metallica.