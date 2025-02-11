Brenda Song gets candid about shared childhood trauma with Macaulay Culkin

Brenda Song has recently revealed that she and her longtime partner, Macaulay Culkin share similar experiences as child actors.

During her conversation on the Sibling Revelry podcast with Kate and Oliver Hudson, the actress talked about struggles of growing up in Hollywood.

Song noted that while she and Culkin have different experiences, they carry similar emotional scars from their early careers.

The actress said, "It wasn’t one of the first things we connected on, but I think there was this unspoken understanding that we’ve had certain trauma that we both share that we didn’t even quite realize stems from us being child actors."

"Certain anxieties or stressors or even triggers that you don't realize. You don't realize as a kid, how much that affects you as an adult," Song added.

Moreover, Song gushed over her relationship with the Home Alone star, saying, "It's also been really nice, though, to have someone who truly just really understands. He gets what I do on a different kind of level, and it's been so nice. I've never had that before."

It is worth mentioning that Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin, dating since 2017, share two children, Dakota, 3, and Carson, 2. The couple also got engaged in 2022, but haven't tied the knot yet.