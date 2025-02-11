Demi Moore amazes famous actress by ‘bonkers' performance

Kate Bates is lauding Demi Moore for her amazing work in horror films.



The actress, who has done Bates’ body horror movie 'The Substance', has exceeded expectations

"I always felt it's the performance you can't really substitute. It's the work that always speaks for itself," Bates told reporters at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards on Friday.

"I did see [The Substance], I think it's great. I never thought of Demi as a popcorn actress ever," Bates added.

"She's Demi. She's done amazing work and I love seeing her being recognized for this," Bates said. "And as she said, it's an absolute bonkers movie, but so true. And I just think when you make a real human being, no matter what the genre is, you make a real human being people can relate to then I think you're in."