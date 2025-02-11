Prince Harry makes ‘stupid' decision to hurt King Charles

Prince Harry made a “stupid” decision as he tried to blackmail King Charles by not letting him meet his grandkids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duke of Sussex’s decision to keep his children, Archie and Lilibet, in America has sparked controversy, with some royal experts suggesting it could be seen as "blackmail" against the monarch.

This comes after Harry expressed concerns about the safety of his family in the UK, citing the need for security measures.

“He wants to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the UK so his children can know his home country and so he can help support his patronages and their important work,” a friend of the Duke told Hello! Magazine.

Speaking with royal photographer Arthur Edwards on The Sun, Royal expert Matt Wilkinson speculated that Harry is trying to “blackmail” his father.

“I think it almost felt like a bit like blackmail, kind of saying, ‘If I don't get my security, then you will never see your grandchildren, or the country will never see the family come back to the UK unless I get my security,” Wilkinson said.

To this, Arthur replied, “Well, if he [Harry] says that, then he's stupid. And I feel very sorry for our King, because he doesn't get to see his grandchildren, which is sad.”

He further noted that if Harry and Meghan come to the UK, they will be looked after. “They'd be in the circle there, wherever he went, there'd be people looking after the King and Queen and other members of the royal family.”