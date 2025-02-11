Meghan Markle’s ex-staffer reveals who supported vs disliked her

Meghan Markle’s ability to transform Prince Harry completely, right under the noses of Palace staffers has sparked some truth telling about how she was really viewed.

An ex staffer broke the silence on this matter in their chat with The Times’ Tom Quinn.

In his piece he explained that Meghan’s nicknames and titles were varied and “through absolutely no fault of her own, Meghan wasn’t always great with her staff”, its just that she “just wasn’t used to it as Harry was.”

The staffer didn’t end there either and added, “It’s true that her nickname for a while was the Duchess of Difficult, but she had other, friendlier nicknames, including Mystic Meg, which came about because she was so new agey, so woke, about so many things.”

But the change that came about in Prince Harry became the real kicker at the time, leading to all these nicknames in the first place.

It began when the Duke started care more “about social issues and the rights of minorities” all while “rejecting the values and traditions of his family” in the process.

And while the ex-staffer admits, “Some of the youngest staff at Kensington Palace would’ve applauded this,” shift in the Prince “no doubt, but the older staff thought he’d become a tree-hugging leftie.”