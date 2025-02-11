Buckingham Palace royal family compared to the Kardashians

Buckingham Palace royal family are ‘battling' the Kardashians

Experts have just ridiculed King Charles’ Firm for battling for their TV spots and becoming just as popular on TV’s as the Kardashians.

Royal correspondent, Stephen Bates, made this comment in one of his write-ups for The Guardian.

This piece highlighted the ‘shift’ and saw Mr Bates taking a trip down memory lane and saying, “The royal documentary of old was a rare event, eagerly looked forward to, cherished and lovingly analysed – by royalists at least – for years to come”.

Recounting it all he also added, “think of the BBC and ITV’s Royal Family in 1969. Now they’re ubiquitous, what with Harry and Meghan’s Netflix programmes – including how to lay a dining table in someone else’s house in California by Meghan – not to mention Channel 5’s endless Saturday night royal documentaries.”

But right now, “there seem to be almost as many Windsors as Kardashians on screen”.

And their shows range from “the gripping tale of Kate ‘as you’ve never seen h er before’ to William and Harry: ‘Can their bond ever be mended?’ as well as Prince Andrew’s ‘Where did it all go wrong?’, adding whom people “have the whole gamut of viewing pleasure.”

While he himself admits, “I shouldn’t complain: I’ve been asked occasionally to appear on these types of programmes,” still he noted “The king’s documentary will be altogether less frivolous than the fast-cut shows with talking heads,” before signing off.