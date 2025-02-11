Goerge Lopez's daughter Mayan reflects on her hidden health battle

A renowned actress and daughter of George Lopez, Mayan Lopez, opened up about her struggles with PCOS and how it affected her before diagnosis.

On the February 11 episode of Dear Media’s She MD with hosts Dr. Thaïs “Dr. A” Aliabadi and Mary Alice Haney, the 28-year-old actress revealed that she got her first period at 11 and grew “excess facial hair” as a teenager.

Mayan, who stars with her father George on the NBC sitcom Lopez vs. Lopez, shared, "And then, as I started going into college, I gained 75 lbs. in three months."

“I went to the doctor and they were just like, ‘Oh, you've had regular periods, like, just go on birth control, try to eat better and exercise,” she added.

The Handsome actress, who was 22 at that time, was working out twice a day and eating "really well," but her "weight wouldn't budge,” which eventually made her "really self-conscious."

Shedding light on this, she noted, "I just would look at myself and it was just self-hate—like just self-hatred. And I was already very self-conscious.”

Mayan went on to describe her early twenties as “a time where you're trying to explore,” but end up becoming “a shut-in, really depressed and really upset and I didn't know why.”

“I was thinking of going and getting bariatric surgery. I have struggled with disordered eating and I thought, maybe it's that, maybe I'm not doing enough,” she stated.

However, Mr. Troop Mom star’s diagnosis started when a doctor sent her to an endocrinologist who did some tests and told her, "You're almost metabolically in menopause, like you could have sex without protection and you wouldn't get pregnant."

That is when she reached out to Dr. A for help, explaining, "I sent my lab records and your office called me back right away, and they're like, 'How old are you?' And I go, '22.' And they're like, 'You're coming in immediately.'"

“And you were the first person to tell me that I had PCOS. It just changed my life—my whole life,” Mayan concluded.

For the unversed, PCOS stands for polycystic ovary syndrome, which is considered the main cause of infertility in women.

The PCOS Awareness Month website says it is a genetic, hormonal, metabolic, and reproductive disorder.

It is pertinent to mention that PCOS can cause irregular periods, infertility, weight gain, acne, and excessive and unwanted hair growth.