Paul McCartney surprises fans with unannounced appearance

Paul McCartney performed recently surprising his fanbase

February 12, 2025

Paul McCartney just surprised his fanbase!

The iconic rock legend and his ace band played a 575-capacity venue, an appearance that was announced suddenly at noon, with no prior teasers.

While they took the stage, the musicians directly launched into their song, A Hard Day’s Night, then proceeding towards singing many different hit tracks that came around in McCartney’s career.

As per Variety, the show was rather interactive too, where the artist got involved with back-and-forth comments with the audience, where in one instance, he heard a female fan shriek midway through his concert, he said, “Hey, that was a Beatles scream!”

“Okay girls, let’s get it over with,” he sighed, adding, “Let’s hear your Beatles screams.”

Large number of attendees heard McCartney and erupted into cheers, he then nodded in approval and said, “OK that’s enough.”

Additionally, any song that a Beatles or McCartney fan could want to hear, the rocker delivered, singing multiple songs, such as, From Me to You, his 1970s solo hits and even last year’s “final” Beatles song, Now and Then.

Paul McCartney also sang his popular tracks, Hey Jude and Ob-la-di Ob-la-da, adding his songs Get Back, Jet and Got to Get You Into My Life.

