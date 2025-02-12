Meghan Markle using divorce to bag pals after ‘sidelining' Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has been egging for more pals recently and has taken to using divorce as a friendship building block.

News of this approach that the Duchess is taking has been shared by a well placed inside source.

This insider spoke at length about everything the royal’s been up to, with Closer magazine.

In their chat the source explained that Meghan’s approach towards getting with the ‘in-crowd’ like Jennifer Garner and Kate Hudson is by using divorce.

The latest person who has been hearing about her divorce from Trevor Engelson has been Jessica Alba according to the outlet.

About the relationship that ended in 2013, Meghan has been using “her experience of her own marriage breakdown and divorce as an opportunity to bond and offer her [Jessica Alba] a shoulder.”

It all happened during Kerry Washington’s birthday party where “She did her research beforehand on Kerry’s pals that she hadn’t met before and as soon as she knew Jessica was going to be there, she made a beeline for her”.

The same insider also explained, “She waited it out until later on in the night when they’d all had some wine and were separating into small groups, to get some time alone with Jessica.”

“She told her how sorry she was and opened up about her split from Trevor and confessed how difficult she’d found it to finally make the call to end their marriage.”

And “although Jessica seemed a bit taken aback by Meghan’s openness at first, she was really appreciative that she felt willing to be so honest with her – especially given they barely know each other.”

“Meghan explained [to Jessica] how unhappy she’d been even before moving to Canada and how she tormented herself with the decision to call time on her marriage to Trevor for months and how when she finally did, she felt a huge sense of relief which helped settle any lingering doubts that she should try harder to save their relationship.”

“But she also accepted that her situation was very different – given she and Trevor were married for a far shorter time and didn’t share children,” the source noted too.

With this, and the fact that “Meghan’s A-list friendship circle rapidly declining,” the source explained that “she’s hoping this new friendship with Jessica can flourish and that she’ll be welcomed into her social circle with the likes of Kate Hudson and Jennifer Garner as she continues to do whatever she can to hang onto her Hollywood star status.”

This comes shortly after an expert like Amanda Platell stepped accused Meghan of sidelining the same husband, because of whom she's popular.

In a piece for The Daily Mail she laid this all out and asked, “why is Meghan sidelining her husband in what insiders say is their last chance to fulfil their $100million Netflix deal – now hanging by a thread?"