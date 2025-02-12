Renee Zellweger comes to ‘Bridget Jones' defense

Renee Zellweger just defended her Bridget Jones franchise.

Slamming critics who claim that the show portrays "toxic" s**ism, ageism and anti-fat bias, she in fact told The Sun that she finds her on-screen titular character, relatable.

While promoting the fourth installment of the widely popular Bridget Jones, titled, Mad About the Boy, the 55-year-old actress said, "I don't find it toxic, in my opinion.”

"I love Bridget Jones. I've always loved Bridget Jones, and I love her more with every reunion,” she added.

Zellweger also added that Bridget's obsession with weight was a take on broader issues other than just weight-shaming.

"I never thought there was anything wrong with her," the Judy star explained.

She continued, "I'd always thought of it more generally as a representation of how we pick on ourselves about things that are entirely of no consequence - because she's not an overweight person."

Deeming Bridget’s imperfections as inspiring, Renee Zellweger stated, "She's cute and there's nothing at all wrong with her or her experiences or where she is.”

"It gives everybody permission to be who we are and to feel like, 'Yeah, I don't have to get it right, and I can still be happy, and I can still get the guy, and I can still do well. Even if it looks messy on the outside, I'm still good at what I do. And I'm still apparently cute enough for these handsome men to want to share my life,'” she concluded.