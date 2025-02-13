Drake makes surprising revelation for Aussie fan at Melbourne concert

Drake made a lifelong dream come true for an Australian fan during his concert at Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday night.

The 38-year-old music icon took a break between songs to reveal the gender of expectant mother Sally Soumaya’s baby, after spotting her sign requesting the special moment.

A viral TikTok video shared by Sally on Thursday captured the heartwarming moment.

The footage begins with a photo of Sally and a friend holding up a sign reading, “Do my gender reveal.” The request caught Drake’s attention, and he enthusiastically obliged.

Moreover, Drake announced to the crowd before opening a piece of paper handed to him, "This girl has a sign right here that says: 'Do my gender reveal.’”

After building suspense, he declared, “It says right here that the fetus is a mini Drake.”

The audience erupted in cheers as he revealed that Sally was expecting a baby boy.

Additionally, the excitement didn’t stop there. In an unexpected gesture of generosity, the God’s Plan hitmaker gifted the soon-to-be mother a financial boost.

According to Daily Mail, Drake proclaimed, "Sally’s having a boy, and Sally’s getting $50,000 AUD from me," prompting an outpouring of applause and disbelief from the audience.

Furthermore, Sally later expressed her overwhelming joy on social media, captioning her video as “I will never recover from this! Drake does my baby’s gender reveal.”

Meanwhile, fans flooded the comments section with name suggestions, with many urging Sally to name her son after the rapper as one user quipped, “Generational fumble if you don’t name him Aubrey,” referencing Drake’s real name, Aubrey Drake Graham, as per the publication.

It is worth mentioning that Drake’s Melbourne visit has been filled with high-stakes winnings and lavish celebrations.

As per the outlet, the rapper reportedly won over half a million dollars at Crown Casino, sharing a celebratory clip of himself holding stacks of casino tokens.