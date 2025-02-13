 
Jennifer Aniston hopeful to find soulmate post Brad Pitt divorce: Report

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston parted ways in 2005 after three years of marriage

Web Desk
February 13, 2025

Jennifer Aniston reportedly has not given up on finding love yet.

According to the latest findings of In Touch, the actress admitted during a previous chat with Allure that “I’d love a relationship .”

The FRIENDS star even added, “It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody’s arms and say, ‘That was a tough day.’”

Now, a new source told In Touch, “She said that more than 15 years ago, but she still believes it.”

“She hasn’t given up hope that the right guy is out there for her!” the source remarked before signing off from the chat.

This report comes after a different report established that Jennifer is also meddling in David Schwimmer’s love life.

"Jen can't help meddling, and David means a great deal to her," an source said of the duo.

Speaking of David’s new girl, Eliana Jolkovsky, the source declared, "She doesn't think this is a good match!."

The insider even noted, "He keeps repeating the same mistake over and over, and Jen has watched him lurch from one relationship to another.”

