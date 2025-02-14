Kanye West speaks up amid alleged Bianca Censori split

Kanye West broke his silence since the shocking Grammy Awards stunt with his wife Bianca Censori.

Taking to Instagram, the rapper dropped a cryptic info about the word "coercion," captioning the since-deleted post “is the coercion.”

The definition shared via a screenshot read, “Yes, coercion is illegal.”

“Coercion is the act of forcing someone to do something against their will through threats or intimidation."

“It can involve physical harm, psychological abuse, extortion, blackmail or sexual assault.”

The post came after a Daily Mail report that claimed on Thursday that the rapper, 47, and his former Yeezy staffer wife, 30, have decided to part ways.

The report also stated that the pair have agreed to a $5 million payout for her time served and that his Australian architect-wife has refused to shoot their upcoming film any further.

Meanwhile, the couple's rep Milo Yiannapolis has denied the claim on their behalf.

“Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine’s Day together. Announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not unsourced rumor in the tabloid press,” in a statement on Thursday afternoon. “Is this the fifth or is it the sixth time the press has wrongly reported that Ye and Bianca are separating? I’ve lost track.”

The rapper also recently posted on X about his relationship with Censori after the chatter that began with their Grammy Awards nude dress stunt.

“PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS [Bianca’s] DECISION YES I DONT MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESNT WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDNT HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL,” Kanye posted on February 7 in response to the criticism for Censori’s “nude” dress.

“I HAVE NO RESPECT OR EMPATHY FOR ANYONE LIVING CAUSE NO ONE LIVING CAN F*** WITH ME,” he continued.

West and Censori secretly tied the knot just a month after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalised.