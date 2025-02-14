 
Geo News

Sean 'Diddy' Combs lawsuit affecting Justin Bieber, Hailey marriage: Source

Justin Bieber and Hailey Balwan sparked marital woes rumours once again

Web Desk
February 14, 2025

Photo: Sean 'Diddy' Combs lawsuit affecting Justin Bieber, Hailey marriage: Source

Justin Bieber is reportedly afraid of his involvement in the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs lawsuit.

RadarOnline.com recently reported that the musician’s demons are affecting his married life with wife Hailey Bieber.

Spilling the beans on the matter, a source shared with the outlet, "Justin is sweating bullets, fearing he's going to get served with a subpoena and have to recount every lurid thing he saw while under Diddy's wing.”

This report comes after Justin sparked concerns after looking disheveled and ‘skeletal’ during a recent outing.

He even made a visit to the Wall Street Bath, a Russian bath house that features saunas and massage therapy, in a bathrobe.

Speaking of the Rhode founder, the insider remarked, "And it's left Hailey, who has long deflected divorce rumors, wondering where all of this will leave her husband – and their marriage."

“His behavior is sometimes unacceptable. She's put up with a lot," the source also claimed.

These findings are contrary to those of a previous insider who addressed that the singer and the supermodel have been "doing amazing and loving this new chapter as parents" after welcoming their first baby in August.

