Renée Zellweger shares surprising thoughts on Valentine's Day

Renee Zellweger gets candid about how lovers should express their love to their partners

February 14, 2025

Renée Zellweger has shared a dating advice for couples.

Speaking to E! News at the premiere of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, the Hollywood actress candidly discussed making special efforts on Valentine's Day.

"I think if you're together for a really long time,” she said. “It's lovely and romantic. And if you're brand new [to] dating, you know, you got to get your game right.”

However, Zellweger shared her honest opinion about celebrating love on February 14, "But that's, like, amateur day."

Moreover, the Oscar winner encouraged couples to express their love to their partner every day. “You should send notes every day. I think it's never a bad idea to leave a sweet note," she said.

For those unversed, the 55-year-old actress has been in a relationship with 45-year-old television presenter, Ant Anstead, for more than three years.

The fourth and final film in the Bridget Jones' Diary franchise is scheduled to be released in cinemas on February 14,2025. 

