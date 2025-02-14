Queen Camilla presents students with their 'Star Reader' certificates

Queen Camilla presented students with their ‘Star Reader’ certificates as she visited Middlesbrough with King Charles on Thursday.

The royal family shared a photo of the queen with students after she joined 750 children from 12 local schools, Children’s Laureate Frank Cottrell-Boyce and author Nadia Shireen on stage.

Queen Camilla also presented five students with their ‘Star Reader’ certificates.

The palace said, “Today The Queen celebrated the impact of the @literacy_trust in Middlesbrough. The Trust is an independent charity that empowers children, young people and adults with the literacy skills they need to succeed.”

The Queen became Patron of the National Literacy Trust as The Duchess of Cornwall in November 2010.

Earlier, King Charles and Queen Camilla visited the International Centre where they heard about a number of local community projects, including REPOD Doctors, an initiative supporting refugee medical practitioners as they train to transition into the NHS.