Sarah Ferguson releases bombshell statement after Princess Beatrice's major blow to Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson has released a meaningful statement after her elder daughter Princess Beatrice reportedly delivered a major blow to Prince Andrew.

According to a report by The Woman’s Day, Princess Beatrice has banned Andrew from her baby as the new mom is safeguarding her kids.

The insiders told the Woman’s Day amid Andrew’s scandals, “Beatrice is desperately trying not to let this burst her bubble, or the stress affect her first few weeks with Athena, but privately she’s absolutely devastated.”

“She’s going to do whatever it takes to keep her two girls safe. And if that means keeping them from her father so they don’t have to grow up with his sins on their shoulders, then she’s willing to do it."

Following these claims, Sarah took to Instagram and shared her stunning photos with a bombshell statement.

She said, “Yesterday, I had the privilege of delivering a keynote address for @canceralliancepalmbeach at the 2025 Shop The Day Away Luncheon. Surrounded by an incredible community of strength and resilience, it was deeply moving to share my own cancer journey, hear the inspiring stories of others, and celebrate the unwavering spirit that unites us all.”

Sarah continued, “A day made extra special by meeting @chrissieevert - an absolute icon in sport, a fellow cancer survivor, and someone that I have always been a total fan of. To be able to present her with the Cancer Alliance Lifetime Achievement Award was a true honour. Her grace, courage, and dedication to advocacy are nothing short of extraordinary.”