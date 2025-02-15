

Benny Blanco reveals his biggest fear about dating Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco shared one thing he was scared of when he started dating Selena Gomez.

In a recent chat with Interview Magazine about his relationship with Gomez, the 36-year-old producer revealed that he feared that one day his fiance might change her mind about him.

"I worship the ground she walks on and I feel like she’s the same way to me," he told the publication. "There’s no ego between us. She’s praying for me to win and I’m praying for her to win."

Blanco went on to say, "And I wake up in the morning—I know she does the same thing—and I’m like, 'How can I make her life better?' Holding her isn’t close enough. I want to be inside of her whole body. I just feel a thing for her that I can’t even explain. I’m so sappy.'"

Gomez replied that Blanco's remarks were "very romantic."

"I just smile all day," Blanco noted. "I’m so scared she’s just going to wake up and be like, 'What? No.'"

The Calm Down singer responded that he is "stuck" with her.

It is pertinent to mention that the couple's first surprise album will be released on March 21.