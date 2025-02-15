Hailey Bieber confirms relationship status with husband Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber just took to Instagram to reshare a meme that cleared the air about a deteriorating relationship with husband Justin Bieber.

The supermodel reposted a cartoon video to her Instagram Story on February 14, showing the grey cat from Tom & Jerry darting across the floor while clenching his fists and squinting his eyes in frustration.

Alongside the clip, a caption read, "When you're mad at him, and he says come here, baby.”

The 28-year-old, however, did add her own sweet reaction to the meme by including two heart emojis above the video.

Additionally, the supermodel also re-posted Justin's separate tribute to her in honor of the holiday, which included photobooth pictures of the couple in front of a white background.

The Grammy winner, 30, captioned his sweet tribute with "HAPPY VALENTINES DAY FROM THE BIEBERS."

The couple share their 5-month-old son together named Jack Blues Bieber, who remained absent from the parents' post.

The decision comes after the couple chose not to bring their child in the spotlight with Hailey admitting to The Sun that, "I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child."