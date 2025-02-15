 
Geo News

Hailey Bieber confirms relationship status with husband Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber hints where she stands with husband amidst on going divorcee rumors

By
Web Desk
|

February 15, 2025

Hailey Bieber confirms relationship status with husband Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber confirms relationship status with husband Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber just took to Instagram to reshare a meme that cleared the air about a deteriorating relationship with husband Justin Bieber.

The supermodel reposted a cartoon video to her Instagram Story on February 14, showing the grey cat from Tom & Jerry darting across the floor while clenching his fists and squinting his eyes in frustration.

Alongside the clip, a caption read, "When you're mad at him, and he says come here, baby.”

The 28-year-old, however, did add her own sweet reaction to the meme by including two heart emojis above the video.

Additionally, the supermodel also re-posted Justin's separate tribute to her in honor of the holiday, which included photobooth pictures of the couple in front of a white background.

The Grammy winner, 30, captioned his sweet tribute with "HAPPY VALENTINES DAY FROM THE BIEBERS."

The couple share their 5-month-old son together named Jack Blues Bieber, who remained absent from the parents' post.

The decision comes after the couple chose not to bring their child in the spotlight with Hailey admitting to The Sun that, "I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child." 

Pete Davidson reacts to ex Ariana Grande's Oscar nod for 'Wicked'
Pete Davidson reacts to ex Ariana Grande's Oscar nod for 'Wicked'
Blake Lively planning to file ‘amended complaint' against Justin Baldoni
Blake Lively planning to file ‘amended complaint' against Justin Baldoni
Pete Davidson recalls his 'SNL' audition: 'Showbiz is so tough'
Pete Davidson recalls his 'SNL' audition: 'Showbiz is so tough'
Benny Blanco comes under fire with bizarre Valentine's Day gesture
Benny Blanco comes under fire with bizarre Valentine's Day gesture
Demi Lovato celebrates Valentine's Day with fiancé Jutes
Demi Lovato celebrates Valentine's Day with fiancé Jutes
Jay-Z celebrates as rape case against him gets 'voluntarily dismissed'
Jay-Z celebrates as rape case against him gets 'voluntarily dismissed'
Gypsy Rose Blanchard gets honest about sharing daughter's snap on social media
Gypsy Rose Blanchard gets honest about sharing daughter's snap on social media
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco plan to have THIS tradition at their wedding
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco plan to have THIS tradition at their wedding