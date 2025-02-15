Jamie Theakston credits listeners for saving his life in emotional reveal

Jamie Theakston has opened up about the shocking moment he was diagnosed with cancer, revealing that his loyal radio listeners ultimately “saved his life.”

The 54-year-old radio presenter revealed that he was diagnosed with stage one laryngeal cancer in October 2024 after listeners noticed something was wrong with his voice.

For the unversed, laryngeal cancer is a type of cancer that affects the voice box.

In an interview with The Times, The Heart Breakfast host talked about the moment he found out he had cancer.

Calling to mind those days, Theakston shared with his listeners that his wife, Sophie Siegle, and his friend, Davina McCall, also noticed something was wrong with his voice.

When McCall gave him a hug around the neck, it felt uncomfortable, and after that, he decided to get checked out.

Talking about the moment he got the news, Theakston told the publication that the doctors told him, “We’ll do a laryngoscopy,” and after getting the result, he said, “Oh yeah, that looks like cancer. I just couldn’t believe it.”

“I'd fully anticipated he would say, ‘Oh well, look, we'll give you some antibiotics but we need to get you scanned now,” he recalled.

It is pertinent to mention that after having three major surgeries and being told he had “a one in six chance he might not be able to talk again,” Jamie Theakston said last month that he was free from cancer and would return to the radio full-time.