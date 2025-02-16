Selena Gomez drops hints about Benny Blanco proposal

Selena Gomez is treating her fans to some details of Benny Blanco's proposal.

The Emilia Pérez star, 32, and her music-producer fiancé, 36, sat with Interview Magazine for a cover story published on February 14 where they answered some burning questions about their recent relationship milestone.

Gomez didn't give away the details entirely when asked about what went into her engagement ring, explaining that Blanco "didn’t tell any of my friends" about the ring itself before asking for her hand in marriage.

"That I want to save for our kids," she told the publication. "It was really sweet and the right things were said."

Blanco, however, added that the winter proposal was the "sickest surprise that [Gomez] had no idea about."

"It couldn’t have come at a better time because I was starting to f*** up. The thing that makes me so crazy is, you’re getting engaged, and right before, they’re like, 'Show me how good of a liar you are. Sneak around and try to do this perfect thing without me knowing,'" Blanco joked.

"At the end, she was starting to get upset because she was like, 'Why aren’t you coming home tonight?' And I was like, 'Oh, I’m just at my friends.' I almost did it early. But I nailed it, I think."

Blanco popped the question with a marquise diamond ring on December 11 during a Taco Bell picnic—seemingly a nod to Gomez's 2015 single Good For You.

“Ever since the 'Good for You' days — that was, gosh, so many years ago — that’s the diamond I’ve always dreamed of,” Gomez revealed during the interview.

Blanco also revealed that finalising a ring design wasn't the simplest due to Gomez's occasional change of heart.

“She showed me designs and I would always throw little hints. I’d be like, ‘Yeah, but if I ever made one, would you want it like this?’ And then she changed her mind halfway through," he said.

The pair's joint interview comes amid the announcement of their new album, I Said I Love You First, which marks the couple's first full-length project together.

The album is set for a March 21 release.