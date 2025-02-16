Nicole Kidman reacts to Charli xcx's fangirling gesture

Nicole Kidman is taking notice of her celebrity fans, Charli xcx being the latest.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the Babygirl actress, 57, shared a screenshot of one of the pop star's recent TikTok videos in which Charli xcx could be seen dressed in a T-shirt with three photos of Kidman with the word "NICOLE" emblazoned across it.

Kidman then gave the singer and her hyper pop-inspired Grammy-winning album BRAT a sweet shoutout.

"Looks like I need to get myself a #brat shirt now @charli_xcx," Kidman captioned the screenshot with a laughing emoji and a green heart.

It is pertinent to mention that Charli hosted a film series at the Roxy Cinema in NYC last summer, showcasing some of her inspiration for BRAT, which was released later that month in June 2024. She revealed that Kidman's hilarious but self-centered character inspired her album.

"All of these films in some way link to the world of BRAT," she said at the time. "Whether it’s Suzanne Stone’s extreme desire for attention in To Die For or the story of rivalry and lust between musicians in The Velvet Goldmine... there are things in there that directly link to the energy of BRAT."

One of Charli's recent TikToks showed her speaking candidly about playing Laneway Festival in Australia on Friday alongside Clairo, 26, and being inspired by her music to try out an acoustic album.

"It got me thinking, what if we made a record with guitars and strings or both?" she said in the video.