Prince Harry rift with Royal family deepens as William refuses to forgive

Prince Harry’s efforts to reach out to his estranged brother Prince William went in vain as he is still not ready to forgive the Duke of Sussex.

According to sources, Harry’s apologies fell on deaf years as the Prince of Wales do not find in himself to forget the Duke’s scathing attack on the Royal family.

An insider revealed to Heat Magazine that William was deeply hurt by Harry’s public criticism of the Royal family, especially his comments about Kate Middleton.

William believes Harry crossed a line with his public attacks and has no plans to forgive him anytime soon, the insider revealed.

“It’s true that William was utterly disgusted by the scale of Harry’s betrayal,” the insider revealed. “Those attacks he made on Kate, along with the fundamental lack of respect he was perceived to show the monarchy and the stress he inflicted upon the Queen and their father, tipped William over the edge.”

“He maintained then and still does that his brother had well and truly crossed over to the dark side, and there wasn’t a chance in hell that he’d be making overtures or forgiving him for the foreseeable future – and he’s stayed true to his word,” they added.

William has avoided meeting Harry during his visits to the UK and doesn’t respond to his calls, even on special occasions like birthdays and Christmas.

“He’s resisted the chance to see his brother in the UK when the latter’s been back for various visits, and he doesn’t pick up the phone to exchange pleasantries or even wish him a happy birthday or Christmas,” the source added.

However, despite his own issues with Harry, William “doesn’t deprive Kate or others of the right to talk to Harry, it's just not on William’s agenda,” they shared.