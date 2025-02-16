Jacob Elordi recalls aspect of life that was not ‘complete torture'

Jacob Elordi just broke silence on losing weight.

Post his drastic loss of weight, which was evident at the new prisoner-of-war drama titled, The Narrow Road to the Deep North, the 27-year-old explained how the process was made much easier for him due to a supportive cast and crew.

At the Berlin Film Festival, Elordi shared, "It was a very calming experience to do it with all the lads.”

"There was something quite profound that happened in that it wasn't a complete torture,” the Australian actor further mentioned, recalling the experience which brought everyone on set closer to one another.

The Saltburn star further mentioned, "You kind of reach a level of love that goes beyond what you're used to, because everything gets stripped away and you come down to the bare bones of, 'Is my mate OK? Am I OK? How can I help? Do you want a jellybean?'"

In the TV series adaptation of the Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, written by Richard Flanagan, Jacon Elordi stars as the young medical officer, Dorrigo Evans.

The scenario of the story is set post World War II, covering a span of Evan’s life, including a love affair that he had with his uncle’s wife, his time in a Japanese POW camp in 1943 and his later success as a surgeon in 1989.