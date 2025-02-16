Princess Eugenie follows in Meghan, Kate Middleton's footsteps with latest move

Princess Eugenie apparently has followed in Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s footsteps as she marked Valentine's Day.

Taking to Instagram, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew’s younger daughter shared never-before-seen family photos with husband and children to celebrate the love day.

Eugenie honoured her husband Jack Brooksbank with Valentine’s Day post.

She said, “My valentine!! Love you to the moon and back.. Happy Valentine's Day (for yesterday...whoops).”

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with sweet messages.

Princess Eugenie married Brooksbank on October 12, 2018, at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, with her sister, Princess Beatrice as her maid of honor.

They said “I do” about eight years after the two fell in "love at first sight" while meeting on a 2010 ski trip in Verbier, Switzerland.

Princess Eugenie revealed in 2018 after announcing their engagement, “We met when I was 20, he was 24.

“[We] fell in love. We have the same passions and drive for life.”

Earlier, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton also shared loved-up photos with their husbands Prince Harry and Prince William to mark the day.