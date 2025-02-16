Dave Chappelle faces censorship in 'SNL'

Dave Chappelle is known for his outspoken manner, but during his latest appearance on SNL, he was barred from expressing views about two specific topics.



He revealed them to be transgender people and Gaza in his latest stand-up in San Fransisco.

According to Sfgate, the comedian said, “SNL producers told him he couldn’t speak about two topics: transgender people and Gaza.”

However, the outlet noted that the 51-year-old still managed to express solidarity with the Palestinians in his performance. “Give the Jews a break, free Palestine,” he said during his monologue.

It is not the first time Dave has faced censorship during his set in Saturday Night Live.

Lorne Michaels, the creator of the show, said to nixed a joke in his material in 2022 as he was at the time under fire for his transphobic jokes.

Known for his controversial jokes, Dave also opened up about the L.A. fires in his recent SNL show.

“The moment I said yes, L.A. burst into flames,” he shares before recalling a conversation with the show's creator.

"It’s way too soon to make jokes about a catastrophe like that” as it “hits close to home” as so many friends lost their homes.

“And then I go on the internet, and I watch these fire videos and I read the comments sections, and everyone’s like, ‘Yeah it serves these celebrities right, I hope their houses burn down,’” he added.

“And you see that? That right there, that’s why I hate poor people, because they can’t see past their own pain,” Dave concluded.